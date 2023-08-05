ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | Snippets

Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Crafted Family Portrait Made By Son Agastya

Hardik Pandya is a renowned cricketer. He has a little son name Agastya, who made an adorable family portrait that the cricketer shared on his social media. Let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023 23:00:10
Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Crafted Family Portrait Made By Son Agastya 840901

Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasha Stankovic, welcomed their first child, a baby Agastya, on 30th July 2020. Ever since then, the duo keeps sharing pictures, videos, and updates on their profile with their little ones. Today the cricketer shared an adorable crafted family photo on his Instagram made by his son Agastya.

Agastya Pandya’s Adorable Family Portrait

Hardik re-shared the story shared by his wife, Natasha Stankovic. In the image, a hand-made photo portrait feature Hardik Pandya hugging his wife Natasha and holding his son Agastya’s hand, and the family witnessed the sunset on the beach. The portrait is decorated with flowers and craft papers. The background is painted red, and the photos look adorable.

Hardik Pandya shares a very loving and fun bond with his wife and son. The small family often enjoys vacationing together in beautiful places. And his Instagram feed is the proof. Also, they have at many times indulged in family pictures across the globe.

Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Crafted Family Portrait Made By Son Agastya 840900

Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasha in January 2020 and welcomed their first child in July 2020. They renowned their wedding vows in 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The pictures from their haute wedding buzzed on the internet for days. The sweet family has always entertained the netizens.

Did you like Hardik Pandya’s family portrait? Please share your views and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Hardik Pandya drops glimpses from practice sessions 838524
In Pics: Hardik Pandya drops glimpses from practice sessions
Sneak Peek Into Hardik Panday, Yuzi Chahal, And Others 'Oceanic' Vacation 837459
Sneak Peek Into Hardik Panday, Yuzi Chahal, And Others ‘Oceanic’ Vacation
T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli omitted again, Hardik Pandya to lead for the series against West Indies 824074
T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli omitted again, Hardik Pandya to lead for the series against West Indies
From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj: Indian cricketers and their cutest moments with wives during IPL 805474
From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj: Indian cricketers and their cutest moments with wives during IPL
Auto Draft 801290
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
Watch: Hardik Pandya seen in his element against LSG, smashes three big hits in a row 800205
Watch: Hardik Pandya seen in his element in game against LSG, smashes three big hits in a row
Latest Stories
Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840894
Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family
Blackpink Lisa Is All 'Glitter And 'Gold' In Pictures 840910
Blackpink Lisa Is All ‘Glitter And ‘Gold’ In Pictures
Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma' 840919
Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma’
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu 840856
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey 840860
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive 840846
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive
Read Latest News