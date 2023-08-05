Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Crafted Family Portrait Made By Son Agastya

Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasha Stankovic, welcomed their first child, a baby Agastya, on 30th July 2020. Ever since then, the duo keeps sharing pictures, videos, and updates on their profile with their little ones. Today the cricketer shared an adorable crafted family photo on his Instagram made by his son Agastya.

Agastya Pandya’s Adorable Family Portrait

Hardik re-shared the story shared by his wife, Natasha Stankovic. In the image, a hand-made photo portrait feature Hardik Pandya hugging his wife Natasha and holding his son Agastya’s hand, and the family witnessed the sunset on the beach. The portrait is decorated with flowers and craft papers. The background is painted red, and the photos look adorable.

Hardik Pandya shares a very loving and fun bond with his wife and son. The small family often enjoys vacationing together in beautiful places. And his Instagram feed is the proof. Also, they have at many times indulged in family pictures across the globe.

Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasha in January 2020 and welcomed their first child in July 2020. They renowned their wedding vows in 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The pictures from their haute wedding buzzed on the internet for days. The sweet family has always entertained the netizens.

