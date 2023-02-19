A couple of days ago, on Valentine’s Day, popular cricketer Hardik Pandya once again tied the knot with actress Natasha Stankovic. The duo took wedding vows in Hindi and Christian wedding styles. The looks from their wedding ceremony are now buzzing over the internet. Today the cricketer shared some stunning pictures on his gram in his black suit style.

Hardik Pandya wore a chic black suit with a contrasting white shirt underneath. The black bow and floral brooch, transparent glasses, and watches styled his look. Black classy shoes completed his statement look for the wedding. Amidst a busy wedding ceremony, Hardik took time to take some dashing pictures. The cricketer wore a suit by Farfetch.

In the first picture, Hardik posed like a king on a wooden chair, exuding hotness. The way he held the glasses it screamed, “I m the boss!” The sharp and edgy jawline can be seen perfectly in the third picture. The pictures are a treat for fans, and one should not miss this heartthrob glimpse of Hardik Pandya. Fans cannot deny his aura and stylish appearance.

After watching his amazing appearance, his wife Natasha Stankovic couldn’t keep calm and dropped some fire emojis. A fan in the comments said, “King of gujurat titans .” While many said, “Ufffff!!” The third said, “O hoo supr.” “Men in black ,” the fourth commented. The fifth said, “TOO HOT .”

Did you like Hardik’s look?

Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.