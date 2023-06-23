I would like to indulge in a game of Badminton: Tauseef Sheikh

Tauseef Sheikh, the famous fashion and fitness influencer from India is currently based in Dubai. The handsome hunk is quite popular for his looks and toned body on social media. He’s living a dream life in UAE. Tauseef is also into sports and finds it the best way to stay fit and healthy.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Tauseef talks about his indulgence and liking for sports.

Check them here.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket

Favourite sports person/people:

Virat Kohli

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Badminton

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

My family and I watch cricket together with popcorn and coke because cricket is everyone’s favourite in my family. This will be my favourite memory for the rest of my life.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

5/5

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

We won a cricket tournament in my school when I was 14. I was the captain of my team. My coach was very proud of me after the tournament, that will be my forever favourite memory.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Football.

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Snacks made by my mother.

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

I cried (with joy) when we won a cricket tournament because I had worked hard for that tournament.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Don’t be afraid of failure