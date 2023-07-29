ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Hardik Pandya drops glimpses from practice sessions

Hardik is seen all geared up, taking his practice seriously. Dressed in proper protective gears, he looks like a true cricketing pro ready to take on any challenge that comes his way. With his focus and dedication, it's no surprise that he continues to shine as one of the finest players in the game.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 04:30:31
Hardik Pandya, the Indian cricketer known for his swag both on and off the field, is back at it with some unseen pictures from his practice sessions. The all-rounder recently treated his fans to some cool snaps captured during his intense net practice.

Hardik looks coolest ever

The glimpses from his regular practice sessions showcase his commitment to honing his skills and staying on top of his game. Whether he’s batting, bowling, or fielding, Hardik Pandya’s passion for cricket is evident in every move he makes on the field.

As always, the stylish cricketer not only impresses with his game but also with his fashion sense. Even during practice, he manages to look effortlessly cool, proving that he’s a trendsetter both in and out of the cricketing arena.

Fans are absolutely thrilled to catch a glimpse of Hardik Pandya’s practice routine, and they eagerly await his next big performance on the field. With his roaring talent on the field and quirky coolness, Hardik continues to win hearts and inspire aspiring cricketers worldwide.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

