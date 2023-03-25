Rishabh Rajendra Pant was born on October 4, 1997, in the Hindu holy city of Haridwar, Uttarakhand. He, like any other middle-class child, finished his schooling before shooting for the stars. Pant graduated from Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College in New Delhi, and a few years later, he was chosen for the Indian cricket squad.

His real estate investments have shone as brightly as his profession, and in this article, we’ll take a look at Rishabh Pant’s opulent home.

Rishabh Pant has an estimated net worth of INR 47 crores. He has property in several places, including Roorkee, Delhi, Dehradun, and Haridwar. After returning from the historic Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020 – 2021 match, Pant took his ideas about buying a new home on social media and asked his fans for recommendations on the next place he should live in.

Rishabh Pant spends the majority of his time at Roorkee with his mother and sister. His extremely modest and minimalist residence is located in Roorkee’s cantonment neighborhood. Before dying of a heart attack, his father used to operate a school in the house.

Rishabh Pant’s residence is worth between INR 60 lakhs and INR 1 crore. Rishabh Pant’s house in Roorkee does not have a high-class modern style, but it is usually a feature on his social media, and he does not shy away from broadcasting videos and images of his property. Rishabh Pant’s living room features a plain and basic maroon sofa that compliments the floor’s wooden finish. Pant is very proud of his accomplishments, so an in-built exhibit in the living room houses all of his trophies and medals.

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi home is in an upscale neighborhood and is worth more than two crores. His new home in Delhi has some incredible and trendy designs. Although being basic, Rishabh Pant’s residence in Delhi exudes sophistication and style. The dining room features plain crème walls that compliment the wooden dining table with a glass top wonderfully. The living room features lovely hardwood furniture and a trendy wooden separation. Rishabh Pant’s bedroom is quite contemporary and distinct from the rest of the home. His bedroom walls are covered in royal blue geometric motifs that radiate beauty from every angle. Apart from being a full-time cricketer, he also has a full-size pool table in his home to exhibit his snooker talents.

