Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya spent some quality time with his son Agastya and indulged in rockstar vibes, sharing a video on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya is an Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting style and effective bowling in the sports industry. Among the biggest talking points in the build-up to the Indian Premier League 2024 season was the return of Hardik Pandya as a captain to Mumbai Indians. Apart from his cricketing, He is known for his flamboyant personality and style.

He is active on social media platforms and has a significant following. His off-field activities, such as spending quality time with family and fashion appearance, also contribute to his popularity. Today, he shared a video of Hardik Pandya spending quality time with his son Agastya. They both became rock stars in the video. Take a look below.

Hardik Pandya And His Son’s Rocking Appearance-

Taking to his Instagram post, Hardik looks dapper in a casual white round neckline, a sleeveless plain T-shirt, and a pair of black shorts. His son Agastya appeared dashing in a Mumbai Indians blue and gold striped jersey paired with brown pants. Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya create original music in the video with a drum kit. He teaches his little one how to play it. We can also see that Dad appreciates his son’s music by clapping his hands, and they are having so much fun.

Hardik captioned his Instagram post, “My Little Rocktar 🥁.”

