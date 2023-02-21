Yuvraj Singh is one of the most admired and loved cricketers that we have ever had in this country. Although not the best when it comes to Test cricket, Yuvraj Singh has been nothing less than an absolute champion when it comes to ODI and T20 cricket. During his prime, the swashbuckling left-handed batsman has registered many records to his own name and well, that’s why, Indian cricket has always benefitted whenever he’s played his best cricket on the field. We can never really forget his heroics during the ICC World Cup 2011 due to which India won the World Cup in the year 2011. The best thing about Yuvraj Singh is the fact that he has always shared a very nice and interesting relationship with his mother and that’s a quality we genuinely admire for real.

Each and every time Yuvraj Singh shares new and interesting content on his social media handle to entertain his fans for real and in the genuine sense of the term, we truly love it and can’t get enough of him. Well, this time ladies and gentlemen, his latest fun content also involves his own mother. He’s seen getting removed from his own house in a fun and hilarious troll video and well, we are absolutely going LOL for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

