ROFL: When Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Indian team danced on Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are three of the finest and most charming players in the Indian cricket team. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been a part of the Indian cricket team for more than a decade and have been actively shown terrific consistency in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill is one of the youngest talents who’s currently growing with every game that he’s playing. Be it for team India or for Gujarat Titans IPL squad, Shubman Gill is showing tremendous consistency and how. The three of them also share a great bond and equation in real life and well, we admire it all the time.

All these three cricketers always love to have their share of fun and entertainment and that’s exactly why, whenever they engage in fun for social media content, it becomes nothing less than delight for fans to see them. Well, that’s exactly why, today, we have this hilarious and adorable throwback video of the three of them from Holi diaries where they were seen getting groovy inside the team bus. Shubman Gill was spotted shooting the video while Virat Kohli is heard singing, “Baby, calm down…”. Guess what’s the best part of the video? Shubman Gill attached an iconic song of Amitabh Bachchan in the reel and well, we love it truly. Check out the fun content below –

