Sania Mirza Chilling In Her Comfort Couture, See Pics

Sania Mirza, the very talented tennis player of India, won many titles for the country. She announced her retirement recently. The sports player has not been playing since then, but her social media presence keeps her on-trend. With her impeccable fashion choices that majorly comprise comfort and class, today, she is embracing her chill moment in her comfort couture.

Sania Mirza’s Comfort Couture In Pictures

In her latest Instagram dump, Sania Mirza shared her comfort couture inspiration. The sports player can be seen wearing a beautiful red and pink floral printed kurta paired with matching pants. The puffy sleeves and the simple look made her look nothing less than a dose of sunshine. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail, and minimal makeup adds to her aesthetic style.

Sania donned the chilling comfort couture by Dua India Officiai, handled by her sister Anam Mirza. Also, she asked her fans to get these comfort styles from the brand for themselves.

Throughout the pictures, Sania Mirza can be seen chilling in the comfort of her casual outfit in the beautiful, vibrant shade. Her sister also donned the comfort couture from her brand in the blue and orange shades, which she paired with a stylish look.

Did you like Sania Mirza’s chilling fashion and comfort couture? Please share your views with us in the comments.