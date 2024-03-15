Take Cues To Rock Wedding Look Like Hardik Pandya In Ivory Sherwani & Pajama

Thinking about one who can rock on and off the field, there is one name that instantly comes to mind, and that is none other than the all-rounder International cricketer Hardik Pandya. He knows how to maintain a balance between on field performance and off field fashion. The social media bug often treats his fans with insights into his personal and professional life. However, in her latest dump, Hardik serves goals to rock wedding look in sherwani and pajama.

On Thursday, Hardik took to his Instagram and posted photos of himself embracing his look in a sherwani. The cricketer wore an ivory-shade plain-collar kurta with a sparkling printed kurta jacket, creating a charming look. He paired the look with contrasting black pajamas, symbolizing comfort and style.

That’s not all! Hardik continues to slay with his perfectly styled hair, mustache, and beard, which gives him royal charm. With the black shiny boats, he looks too hot to handle. Posing in silhouette light, the cricketer showcased his jaw-dropping personality in front of the camera. The edgy jawline and dash of attitude look absolutely stunning. Getting dressed like this, anyone can rock the wedding vibes. Hardik has become a fashion influencer with his amazing fashion.

So, are you following Hardik Pandya’s example for wedding fashion? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.