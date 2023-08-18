Tennis Queen Sania Mirza Exudes Elegance In Indo-western Fusion Avatar

Sania Mirza is a well-known Tennis player who earned several gold, silver, and bronze medals for the country globally. Though she is a sportsperson, she has a unique taste for fashion. Her wardrobe collection is all about class and charm. But today, the diva made it different with her Indo-western fusion avatar.

Sania Mirza’s Indo-western Fusion Fashion

Styled in a black chic shirt with grey Floral printed brocade pants, Sania Mirza exudes elegance. She styled the Indo-Western fusion outfit with ethnic accessories. Her unique taste in fashion has always impressed us; this new look is no exception.

Accessorized with diamond and stones embedded stud earrings, layered necklace, bangles, and a watch. Her sleek straight hairstyle adds a pinch of sophistication. Her winged eyeliner-blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips uplift her classy look.

However, Sania Mirza’s strong woman personality and attitude can be seen in her elegant look. The diva embraced her beauty throughout the pictures in the Indo-Western fusion avatar. She has a personality that attracts everyone, and her incredible conduct in Tennis inspires many in the country. She won 6 major titles – three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles. Her incredible journey in the sport has won hearts. She is beauty with brains.

