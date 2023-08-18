ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | Snippets

Tennis Queen Sania Mirza Exudes Elegance In Indo-western Fusion Avatar

Sania Mirza, the queen of Tennis sport is today grabbing our attention with her fusion fashion in the latest Instagram dump. Check them out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Aug,2023 06:00:38
Tennis Queen Sania Mirza Exudes Elegance In Indo-western Fusion Avatar 843558

Sania Mirza is a well-known Tennis player who earned several gold, silver, and bronze medals for the country globally. Though she is a sportsperson, she has a unique taste for fashion. Her wardrobe collection is all about class and charm. But today, the diva made it different with her Indo-western fusion avatar.

Sania Mirza’s Indo-western Fusion Fashion

Styled in a black chic shirt with grey Floral printed brocade pants, Sania Mirza exudes elegance. She styled the Indo-Western fusion outfit with ethnic accessories. Her unique taste in fashion has always impressed us; this new look is no exception.

Accessorized with diamond and stones embedded stud earrings, layered necklace, bangles, and a watch. Her sleek straight hairstyle adds a pinch of sophistication. Her winged eyeliner-blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips uplift her classy look.

Tennis Queen Sania Mirza Exudes Elegance In Indo-western Fusion Avatar 843557

However, Sania Mirza’s strong woman personality and attitude can be seen in her elegant look. The diva embraced her beauty throughout the pictures in the Indo-Western fusion avatar. She has a personality that attracts everyone, and her incredible conduct in Tennis inspires many in the country. She won 6 major titles – three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles. Her incredible journey in the sport has won hearts. She is beauty with brains.

Did you like Sania Mirza’s fashion style in fusion avatar? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
800741
Inside pictures of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s baby shower
Sonakshi Sinha Keeps It All Glamorous In Yellow Lehenga Outfit; Sania Mirza Feels 'Hot'! 786685
Sonakshi Sinha Keeps It All Glamorous In Yellow Lehenga Outfit; Sania Mirza Feels ‘Hot’!
Check Out: Sania Mirza Nails The Monotone Fashion In Kurta Set 778833
Check Out: Sania Mirza Nails The Monotone Fashion In Kurta Set
Neha Dhupia Praises The Champion Sania Mirza; Thanks Her For Showing Many The Right Path 781087
Neha Dhupia Praises The Champion Sania Mirza; Thanks Her For Showing Many The Right Path
Good News: Sania Mirza joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's IPL team as 'mentor' 772568
Good News: Sania Mirza joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s IPL team as ‘mentor’
Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna in mixed doubles semi-finals 766792
Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna in mixed doubles semi-finals
Latest Stories
Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother 843506
Hina Khan Enjoys ‘Ealav Te Maaz’ Made By Her Mother
Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session 843477
Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session
Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843472
Inside Arjun Kapoor’s joyous ‘long weekends’
Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords 843462
Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords
Rubina Dilaik exudes chic glam in black bralette, see pics 843301
Rubina Dilaik exudes chic glam in black bralette, see pics
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843653
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree
Read Latest News