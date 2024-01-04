Watch: Hardik Pandya drops sneak peek from his fitness routine

Hardik Pandya, left his fans amused with a New Year’s gift to his fans by sharing a glimpse of his determined efforts towards recovery. Pandya, who faced an untimely exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury sustained during the match against Bangladesh, had subsequently missed the South Africa tour. There were concerns that his recovery might also sideline him from participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and other national team commitments.

Taking to social media, Pandya posted a video showcasing his rigorous workout routine, offering fans a positive update on his rehabilitation journey. The footage captured him engaged in various exercises during an intense gym session, accompanied by a caption that brought relief and optimism to Indian cricket enthusiasts – “Progress, everyday.”

See video below:

This revelation from Hardik Pandya provides a glimmer of hope for his return to the cricketing arena, reassuring fans that the all-rounder is actively working towards regaining full fitness. As the cricket fraternity eagerly anticipates his comeback, Pandya’s dedication to his fitness regimen suggests a determined effort to overcome the setbacks and resume his crucial role in Indian cricket.

Soon after the cricketer shared the video, fans couldn’t stop go all gaga with the video. One wrote, “IPL preparations ready🔥🔥 Ohh sorry, he doesn’t stay much on field. MI should find an option for Ashish Nehra” another wrote, “Hey haters – He is captain of Mumbai Indians😂”