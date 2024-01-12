Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats it all at the gym, fans get goals

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently gave fans a glimpse into his intense workout routine by sharing a video on his social media handle. The clip showcased Pandya’s dedication to fitness as he sweated it out in the gym, leaving fans both inspired and motivated. Dressed in stylish black shorts that accentuated his chiseled abs, the cricketer exuded confidence and determination.

The video documented Hardik Pandya engaging in a variety of exercises, from strength training to cycling and cardio workouts, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining peak physical condition. As the all-rounder tirelessly pushed his limits, fans couldn’t help but marvel at his fitness regimen, with many expressing admiration and setting Pandya’s workout as their fitness goals.

Check out the video below:

In his caption, Pandya playfully wrote, “Turning up the heat,” signaling his determination to elevate his fitness levels. The post not only showcased the cricketer’s impressive workout routine but also provided a peek into the hard work and discipline behind his athletic prowess.

Hardik Pandya’s dedication to fitness serves as an inspiration to many, emphasizing the importance of a rigorous workout routine in achieving and maintaining peak performance in professional sports. His social media updates not only keep fans engaged but also motivate them to prioritize their health and well-being.