5 Bold Blouse Designs For Saree Inspired By Rubina Dilaik For Every Occasion

Rubina Dilaik, a style icon known for her bold and unique fashion choices, has consistently stunned with her saree looks. Her blouse designs, in particular, stand out for their creativity and boldness. Here are five saree blouse designs inspired by Rubina Dilaik that will make you the center of attention at any event.

1. Green Bralette Blouse

Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous in a mehendi green organza saree with a gold-embroidered small border saree and a dropped-end piece. She pairs it with a matching bralette blouse featuring a strappy, sleeveless, deep sweetheart neckline adorned with gold work on the bust. This daring design adds a touch of sensuality to the traditional saree. The actress styles her look with a sleek hairstyle, glam makeup with matte lips, and gold jewelry to enhance her look.

2. Embellished Yellow Blouse

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a yellow saree with a silver-printed striped cut-work border and a dropped-end piece. She paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring a leaf neckline, a sleeveless pattern, and an asymmetric hemline. The blouse has white and yellow printwork, giving it a contemporary twist. Completing her look with a curly open hairstyle, glamorous makeup with magenta lips, and a gold font ring bracelet, she exudes elegance and style.

3. Shimmering Keyhole Blouse

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a shimmery saree with pleats and tassels. She pairs it with a shimmering blouse featuring a strappy sleeveless pattern, a deep sweetheart neckline, and a keyhole design, offering a figure-flattering silhouette. The actress styles her look with a sleek hairstyle, minimal makeup, matte lips, and a stunning necklace that adds a touch of drama to the saree.

4. Pink Full Sleeve Blouse

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a sheer, soft pink saree adorned with white embroidery and sequin work, giving her a radiant and glamorous look. The saree is draped in a dropped-end style and paired with a matching blouse featuring a deep V-neck and full sleeves embellished with sequins and embroidery. Additionally, she styled her look with an open, soft, wavy hairstyle, glamorous makeup with peach cheeks and matte lips, and opted for a bold look by skipping accessories.

5. Black Boat Neck Blouse

Rubina Dilaik always makes great fashion choices. She looks pretty in a black and gold printed saree with a dropped end piece. Diva paired it with a black blouse featuring a striped boat neckline and full sleeves for a stylish look. She styled her hair in classy waves and opted for minimal makeup with pink matte lips. She accessorized with a gold choker, a ring, and a black bindi to complete the look.

Rubina Dilaik’s bold saree blouse designs inspire anyone looking to make a stylish statement at the next event.