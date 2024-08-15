5 Bold Blouse Designs Inspired By Jannat Zubair To Pair With Lehenga

Jannat Zubair is known for her striking fashion sense and bold blouse choices, making her an excellent source of inspiration for pairing with lehengas. If you’re looking to elevate your lehenga with a designer blouse that makes a statement, here are bold designer blouse designs inspired by Jannat Zubair:

Lehenga Blouse Designs Inspired By Jannat Zubair-

Check out the bold lehenga blouse designs, inspired by Jannat Zubair, from beads work to to heavy embroidery.

1. Deep-Neck Lehenga Blouse

Jannat Zubair looked stunning in a heavily embroidered flared-length lehenga in brown and gold. She paired it with a black blouse featuring intricate, colorful threadwork, a deep U-neckline, and half-sleeves with an attached tassel at the hemline for a modern touch. The actress complemented her look with a bun hairstyle, a fresh pink flower, brown makeup, and a multicolored diamond-layer necklace. She added a royal touch by wearing a matta patta of colorful diamonds, creating an elegant and fashionable statement.

2. Beads Work Lehenga Blouse

For a daring and modern twist, Jannat Zubair looks stunning in a maroon white beadwork high-waist Lehenga she pairs with a matching U-neckline, sleeveless broad strap blouse and sheer dupatta, edgy fashion choices. The actress styles her look with a wavy open hairstyle, glam makeup with brown matte lips, and accessories with silver pearl embellished jewelry for a fashionable statement.

3. Embroidery Lehenga Blouse

Jannat Zubair looks stunning in a white multi-color floral embroidery and tassels attached to a high-waist lehenga, which is ideal for those who want to make a striking impression. She pairs it with a matching blouse featuring a sleeveless, square neckline and a colourful embroidery bust fitted blouse to enhance the stunning look. The actress has styled her look with silver jewelry, a middle-parted straight hairstyle, and neutral-shade makeup, with peach lips to add a touch of glamour.

4. Bralette Lehenga Blouse

Inspired by Jannat’s bold fashion statements, when Jannat stuns in a multicolored heavy embroidery floor-length lehenga paired with a contrast blue sweetheart neckline, a sleeveless blouse can be a striking addition to your lehenga. The actress styles her look with wavy hair, minimal makeup with peach glossy lips, and accessories with multicolored jewelry, adding a touch of sophistication and allure.

5. Floral Embroidery Lehenga Blouse

Jannat Zubair incorporates sheer elements into her outfits. Her outfit features a pastel pink color with a multi-color floral printed flared lehenga paired with a matching sleeveless strappy blouse with a V-neckline and transparent tassels attached to the hemline of the blouse. This bold choice can transform your lehenga look. The sheer dupatta with a delicate embroidered border adds a layer of elegance and drama to your ensemble. The actress styles her look with a sleek hairstyle, pink-shaded makeup, pink matte lips, and no accessories, keeping the lehenga as the focal point.

These designer bold blouses, inspired by Jannat Zubair, will help you make a statement with your lehenga. They combine modern trends with classic elegance for a standout look.