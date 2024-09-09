Television | Celebrities

Tejasswi Prakash has an impeccable fashion sense. Take cues to style your cocktail party in her stunning thigh-high slit blank gowns.

Tejasswi Prakash is a popular Indian actress known for her stints on shows like Naagin, Bigg Boss, Swaragini, and others. Apart from her acting skills, she has an exquisite sense of fashion, blending traditional elegance with contemporary chic. The diva effortlessly combines bold colors, intricate designs, and modern silhouettes, making her a style icon. Let’s take a look into her seven stunning thigh-high slit blank gowns collection to incorporate into your wardrobe.

1) One-shoulder Gown

Oh-so-wow! This is a masterpiece with a daring side thigh-high slit and one-shoulder pattern, giving Tejasswi power-woman vibes. The actress ditched accessories to highlight her outfit.

2) The Glittery Trail Gown

Grab the spotlight with the sparkle of glitter like the Naagin actress. The halter-neck black gown with silver glitter gives a contrasting touch. At the same time, the backless pattern raises the glamour quotient. The sizzling thigh-high slit with trail detail looks stunning.

3) Wonder Woman Vibe

Channel your inner power in the supreme black gown featuring a corset bodice with a turtle neck, giving her an edgy look. In contrast, the attractive thigh-high slit gives her oh-so-breathtaking visuals.

4) Mesh Gown

Glam up this party season like a stunner in blank gowns inspired by Tejasswi. The actress dons a black bralette underneath a mesh top paired with a matching sparkling thigh-high slit skirt.

5) Leather Cut-out Gown

Flaunt your fashion like never before in a leather black chich gown. The stunning halter neckline and cut-out pattern give Tejasswi a fierce look. In contrast, the thigh-high slit adds a sizzling touch.

6) Matte And Glitter

Golden glitter and black combination will help you take center stage like Tejasswi. The one-shoulder gown with the striking thigh-high slit makes it a masterpiece for cocktail parties.

7) Sequin Gown

With the jaw-dropping plunging neckline, this body-hugging sequined black dress is a darling choice. You can slay your party style like Tejasswi in the photos.