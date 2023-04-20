Jannat Zubair stuns her internet fans with her stylish Iftaar 2023 look. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures from her Iftaar party, looking all resplendent in her stylish embroidered salwar suit. The actress gave off nothing but Iftaar fashion goals on board. Scroll down beneath to check how she prepped up the stylish look down beneath-

Jannat Zubair shares stunning pictures in white salwar suit

In the pictures we can see Jannat Zubair wearing a stylish embellished salwar suit. The beautiful piece featured golden embroidery work all over. The actress got us all stunned with her dewy look. Her hair looked gorgeous as she left her gorgeous tresses all open on her shoulders. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Iftaar 2023 ✨ Thank you for having me!✨ @babasiddiqueofficial @zeeshansiddique”

Here take a look-

Jannat Zubair Work Front

Jannat Zubair is an Indian actress and social media personality. She started her career in the entertainment industry as a child artist and gained popularity for her roles in TV shows like “Phulwa,” “Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap,” and “Tu Aashiqui.” She has also appeared in several Bollywood films, including “Hichki” and “Luv Ka The End.”

She was last seen in the stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show also had other popular stars from the tv industry participating.

Ramadan-Iftaar

Iftar is the meal that Muslims have after sunset during the month of Ramadan, which is the holy month of fasting in the Islamic calendar. Muslims fast from dawn till dusk during this month, and the iftar meal is the first meal they have after breaking their fast.

In many Muslim cultures, the iftar meal is an important social event, and families and friends often gather together to break their fast and share a meal.