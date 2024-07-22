Adit of Mangal Lakshmi is a frustrated person, I would not call him negative: Naman Shaw

Naman Shaw has been on a roll playing the highly intense and complex role of Adit in Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi. Produced by Panorama Entertainment, Mangal Lakshmi has been accepted by the audience and is headed for bigger drama. The show, recently, bagged the No. 1 slot on the channel and aims to go higher in ratings.

Naman talks exclusively to IWMBuzz.com about the strength of the concept and how he looks forward to the show’s great run.

Read on.

Mangal Lakshmi has slowly grown big in the minds of audiences. Take us through this growth phase.

Yes, we knew this would happen one day. The channel, creatives and the entire team believed in the show. Initially, it had a steady rating of 1.3 TVR, with a time spent of 18. Within the first month, the show was in the Top 10 shows. Everyone was talking about the show and the characters. We knew the show was doing well. Right now, it has peaked.

How has the journey of playing Adit been for you personally?

The journey for me has been very exciting. We have been getting a very good feedback from day one of the show’s launch. We were very positive about the show rising in TRP over the last week. We are happy that the rating has increased to 1.7. This is just the beginning. There is a lot of potential in the show. People have liked the characters. Adit, Mangal, Kusum and Saumya are the driving forces of the show. Every character is so well-defined. I love this journey and wish the show all the success.

The recent clash between Adit and Mangal was beautifully shot and enacted. Take us through the shoot of this important scene.

It was a beautifully written scene. It was a six-age dialogue when it came to me. I knew it would work the moment I read it. For me, Adit is not a negative character. Adit is a frustrated person, I would not call him negative. Adit’s frustration came out very beautifully in that scene. I got a lot of calls, and people felt sad for Adit. They pondered about Adit getting the rough call in life. The reason why that scene worked was because people felt Adit’s pain. He is right when he says that he is not able to share things with his partner, and that his partner is not well-dressed.

The best part about the scene is that she had to shoot it amidst the rain. We can say, the day was destined to be like that for us to shoot the scene. We used tankers amidst the rains. We had got the script a day in advance to prepare for it. I am thankful for getting appreciated for the scene. For me, this was the best performance of mine in the show. As an actor, we want our show to do well. When we heard about the rise in ratings, we got the booster dose to take the show to the next level.

Adit’s scenes have been quite intense in the recent past. What is the process that you follow before doing the scenes?

Initially, we had a workshop for the character of Adit. I got directed by my creative team on the role. Also, I have someone in my family who is like Adit. I take reference from him for this character. Now, It has been four months, of being in the character. I feel like I am living a dual life, that of Naman and Adit. Adit’s mannerisms and behaviour flow naturally now.

How has the response been now, from your fans?

I have got a great response for the show. They are able to relate to the show. I have come today to Lonavala, and I have fans coming over and talking to me about the show. It feels good.

What is your personal take on this complex character of Adit who wants to leave his wife and get together with his girlfriend?

Adit loves his family, and his mother. He respects his mother, and loves his children. He feels that Mangal is not the right choice for a wife, and he has been forced into the wrong marriage. He is not wrong in feeling that. He has voiced this thought to his mother also. He wants to get out of this relationship and move on in life.

What can viewers expect in the show now?

There is a lot more drama coming. This is just the beginning. People have started to connect with us, and the reach and time spent have increased. We know that the show has immense potential. All are working doubly to make sure the show reaches new heights now.