Aishwarya Sharma expresses her heartfelt thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team and Rohit Shetty

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to end, one of the beloved contestants, Aishwarya Sharma, took to Instagram to share her heartfelt emotions and experiences from the grand finale. In a series of captivating photos shared by Aishwarya, she exuded excitement and anticipation as she geared up for the climax of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Aishwarya expressed her heartfelt thanks to him for being not just a mentor but also a source of motivation at every step of the challenging journey. The actress extended her gratitude to the production team, recognizing the collaborative efforts of Colors TV and Endemol Shine India. Their contribution played a pivotal role in making the show a thrilling and memorable experience for both contestants and viewers alike.

Aishwarya didn’t forget to express her appreciation for the individuals who provided unwavering support behind the scenes. She thanked Zubin Khan, Krunali, and Pooja for their constant presence and assistance, emphasizing the importance of their roles in the contestants’ journey. She expressed her love and appreciation for the entire ‘KKK’ team and her fellow contestants, leaving no doubt that the bonds forged during their daring adventures would be cherished forever.

She captioned her post: “Once a Khiladi Always a Khiladi ❤️ Thankyou Rohit sir @itsrohitshetty for being our mentor, for motivating all of us on every step of our journey so greatful to you 😇🙏🏻 Thankyou @colorstv & @endemolshineind it was great working with you all 😊 Special thanks to @zubin_khan @krunali._ @pooja_833 for being there for us whenever we all needed you guys 😘🤗 Thanks @samarpitbajaj for annoying me a lot 😂😂😂 And thanks to the whole kkk team and all contestants love you all 😘❤️🙏🏻”