Bigg Boss 17 Spoiler: Aishwarya Sharma and KhanZaadi get into massive fight

On tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, brace yourselves for a dramatic showdown between Aishwarya Sharma and KhanZaadi. The sparks fly initially as Neil Bhatt confronts KhanZaadi for shirking her assigned tasks within the house.

Adding fuel to the fire, Aishwarya Sharma jumps into the fray, locking horns with KhanZaadi over kitchen duties. The tension reaches its peak as Aishwarya Sharma not only clashes with KhanZaadi but also engages in a fiery exchange with Neil.

In a bold and unapologetic statement, Aishwarya Sharma dismisses any concern for KhanZaadi, asserting that the gas stove is at her disposal. She bluntly declares that if KhanZaadi wants to cook, she can, otherwise, she can go to hell (Bhad mein jaye). In response, KhanZaadi retaliates, threatening to resort to stealing and consuming food.

As tonight’s episode unfolds, expect a rollercoaster of emotions and intense moments that promise to reshape the dynamics within the Bigg Boss 17 house. Stay tuned for the aftermath of this explosive altercation, as the drama continues to unfold.