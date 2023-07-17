ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt’s Bangkok diaries, watch

Lovebirds Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt Embark on an Epic Thai Adventure in Bangkok! The couple recently embarked on a thrilling escapade to Thailand, exploring the vibrant city of Bangkok.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 04:50:52
Lovebirds Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt Embark on an Epic Thai Adventure in Bangkok! The couple recently embarked on a thrilling escapade to Thailand, exploring the vibrant city of Bangkok. Aishwarya Sharma took to her social media handle to share a mesmerizing slow-motion video, capturing the breathtaking beauty of the Bangkok waters during an adventurous boat ride.

Aishwarya Sharma drops romantic video

In the video, we witness the couple immersed in the magic of the moment, cherishing their time together as they sail through the picturesque scenery. With wide smiles and hearts full of joy, Aishwarya and Neil create unforgettable memories in the stunning backdrop of Bangkok, making their travel experience an absolute delight. Their exciting journey showcases the perfect blend of romance, exploration, and the wonders of a new destination.

Check out below-

Cheers to love, adventure, and the thrill of discovering new horizons!

Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt’s love story

Their love story is a testament to the power of shared passion and understanding. Aishwarya and Neil’s mutual admiration for each other’s talent and dedication laid the foundation for their strong connection. Their ability to support and uplift one another both personally and professionally has been instrumental in nurturing their relationship.

Time and again, the couple has shared moments on their social media handles, giving their fans nothing but pure couple goals. And this above one is nothing short of that.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

