Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: Megha’s condition to Arjun during Holi; Will Arjun fulfil Megha’s desire?

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) being in Arjun’s house as the child-like Mannu. Arjun (Neil Bhatt) could not believe that Manoj was not well and had not come for revenge. However, Megha (Neha Rana) had a soft corner for Mannu as he was very innocent in nature. Amidst this, the show has an upcoming Holi celebration that will see other Colors shows Suman Indori and Parineetii have a Mahasangam with Megha Barsenge.

While Pari, Megha and Suman will join hands to expose Booji’s secret and find out about the blackmailer who is trying to overpower Booji after knowing her truth related to KP’s death, the stage will be set over the festival of colours for Megha and Arjun to reconcile and unite again.

As we know, the death of KP has made Arjun remorse, which has hit the marital relationship between him and Megha. The upcoming episode will see Arjun wanting to be the first person to put the Holi colour on Megha. However, Megha will express one condition and will tell Arjun that if he can come over the past and show only love towards Megha, he can apply Holi colour to her.

The upcoming drama will be intense as Mukta will be hellbent on making Arjun hers, and will want to put colour on him. Meanwhile, Mannu will also set foot to colour Megha first. It will be interesting to see if Arjun is able to move on in life and accept Megha again.

What will happen next?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.