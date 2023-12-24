Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma gets evicted

Bigg Boss 17 continues to be a rollercoaster of emotions, surprises, and unforeseen twists, proving once again that in the house, the unexpected is always just around the corner. Bigg Boss 17, the latest eviction has sent shockwaves through the house, leaving contestants and viewers alike in a state of bewilderment.

This week, the spotlight centered on four housemates in the danger zone, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande. However, it was Aishwarya Sharma who faced an unexpected exit from the Bigg Boss 17 house, leaving behind a trail of speculation and intrigue.

The recent episode witnessed an intense captaincy challenge, dividing the house into teams led by Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain. As egos clashed and tensions reached a boiling point, particularly between the couple Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain, the atmosphere inside the house became charged with drama. The spotlight on the captaincy challenge brought forth simmering emotions and disagreements, especially within the Aishwarya-Vicky duo.

A heated debate unfolded, showcasing the complexities of relationships under the watchful eyes of the Bigg Boss cameras. In a surprising twist, Aishwarya, amidst the ongoing drama, found herself bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house.

