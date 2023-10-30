Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma gets angry at Vicky Jain for joking about her relationship

Bigg Boss 17, the ongoing reality show has witnessed a dramatic turn of events that has left viewers buzzing with excitement and curiosity. In the recent episode, as the contestants relaxed in the garden area, a seemingly innocent joke by Ankita Lokhande’s husband quickly spiraled into a heated confrontation. In the clip, Vicky Jain made a playful comment that didn’t sit well with Aishwarya Sharma.

Vicky asked Neil Bhatt if he used to tell Aishwarya that she looked cute while they were dating. However, Neil’s response took everyone by surprise. He stated there was no dating phase in their relationship; they went straight from being in a relationship to getting married. While Vicky seemed to find this revelation amusing, Aishwarya didn’t share the sentiment. Filled with anger and frustration, she quickly lashed out at Vicky, saying, “Apne rishtey sambhalein dusron k rishton ki panchayat karne ki apko koi zarurat nahi” . Aishwarya further added, “You can’t judge my life, nor can you judge my husband’s life.”

Aishwarya emphasized that not every man is the same, underlining the uniqueness of her relationship with Neil. Vicky’s response to Aishwarya’s passionate outburst was to suggest that she didn’t raise her voice. However, Aishwarya was not to be silenced and firmly responded with a resounding “Shut up.” This dramatic turn of events has left Bigg Boss 17 viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next episode to see how this confrontation unfolds.