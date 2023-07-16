Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi'

Neil Bhatt is currently enjoying his vacation in Thailand with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma. The duo shares pictures and videos from their fun time in the city. The actor, once again, shared new pictures in his uber-cool avatar. Let’s check it out below.

Neil Bhatt Vacation Pictures

The actor took to his Instagram and shared new pictures from his visit to the beach. In the shared pictures, Neil looked handsome, wearing a green sando paired with white printed shorts. He styled it with black glasses. The actor was having an amazing time on a sandy and beautiful beach. He took pictures from different angles.

He also posed with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, in a blue bikini and white flowers. Their adorable pictures have constantly captivated their fans. He captioned the post, “Pose aise do ki 4 log poochein, ki photo kisne kheenchi hai 🤣 🤣.”

Reacting to the latest pictures, his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, in the comments, said, “Haan pata hai maine khichi 😂.”

Neil Bhatt has massive fandom on his Instagram account, with 940k followers. He keeps his fans engaged with him through his latest Instagram dump. The duo played the role of husband and wife in the show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

