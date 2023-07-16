ADVERTISEMENT
Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi'

Neil Bhatt is nowadays enjoying his time vacationing with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma. He is looking uber cool in the newest Instagram dump. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Jul,2023 11:30:04
Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi'

Neil Bhatt is currently enjoying his vacation in Thailand with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma. The duo shares pictures and videos from their fun time in the city. The actor, once again, shared new pictures in his uber-cool avatar. Let’s check it out below.

Neil Bhatt Vacation Pictures

The actor took to his Instagram and shared new pictures from his visit to the beach. In the shared pictures, Neil looked handsome, wearing a green sando paired with white printed shorts. He styled it with black glasses. The actor was having an amazing time on a sandy and beautiful beach. He took pictures from different angles.

He also posed with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, in a blue bikini and white flowers. Their adorable pictures have constantly captivated their fans. He captioned the post, “Pose aise do ki 4 log poochein, ki photo kisne kheenchi hai 🤣 🤣.”

Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures

Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi' 834343

Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi' 834344

Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi' 834345

Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi' 834346

Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi' 834347

Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi' 834348

Neil Bhatt Looks Uber Cool In Vacation Pictures; Aishwarya Sharma Says 'Maine Khichi' 834349

Reacting to the latest pictures, his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, in the comments, said, “Haan pata hai maine khichi 😂.”

Neil Bhatt has massive fandom on his Instagram account, with 940k followers. He keeps his fans engaged with him through his latest Instagram dump. The duo played the role of husband and wife in the show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Did you like Neil Bhatt’s vacation pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

