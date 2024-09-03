Television | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur and Ashi Singh, in their latest photos, show their respective styles in desi and videshi avatars. Check out the photos below.

Avneet Kaur and Ashi Singh have been part of the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, portraying the character of Princess Jasmine. The duo knows how to create buzz on the internet with their acting, dancing, and other skills. Today, their fashion takes center stage as they grace themselves in exceptional avatars showcasing their Desi and Videshi styles, respectively. Avneet chose a Videshi look in a top and skirt, while Ashi opted for a lehenga choli, so let’s take a look at whose style is better.

Avneet Kaur’s Videshi Swag In Top-Skirt

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress chose a stunning set of videsi attire to flaunt her swag. Avneet wore a simple white shirt tucked inside a greyish knee-length skirt, resembling the European look. She secures her attire with a chic black belt. Her clean girl bun hairstyle adds an extra dose of sophistication. The golden hoop earrings, rings, and bangles complete her appearance. The actress looks oh-so-wow with a statement black handbag, black Gucci shows, and glasses, rocking her videsi swag.

Ashi Singh’s Desi Lehenga Choli Look

Enjoying the monsoon weather, the Meet actress opts for a vibrant and beautiful desi lehenga choli showcasing her allure. Ashi wore a sleeveless V-neckline glittery purple, vibrant blouse, which the actress paired with a matching skirt embellished with intricate floral and beautiful border work. With the organza dupatta, the actress completes her look. The actress’s open curly hairstyle with long earrings gives her an alluring appearance. Her pink cheeks, minimal makeup, and pink lips make her look like a princess in a desi avatar.

Comparing, Avneet and Ashi’s videshi and desi styles, it is difficult to take anyone’s name as both of them rocked their looks.