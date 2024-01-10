Amruta of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya co-exist within me: Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha the versatile and natural performer who enthralled audiences as Pragya for years in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, is presenting to her fans, a strikingly different lead character of Amruta Chitnis in Zee TV’s show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

In a candid and exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Sriti talks at length about her new show, about Kumkum Bhagya and more.

Read on.

Back to Zee TV after Kumkum Bhagya with a new role in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. How is the feeling?

It is actually like coming home. I have worked with Zee TV for the longest bit of my career. So it is like being home. Happy to be back.

Do you see any similarity between Pragya and Amruta?

Pragya and Amruta are very different from each other. Their approach towards life is very different. The only thing they have in common is probably that the same actor is playing both characters.

Pragya still remains fresh in memories. How tough was it for you to get into a new role?

Pragya is fresh within my memory as well. Amruta was tough for me of its own accord. Somehow, I don’t feel like I have to let go of Pragya to play Amruta. Pragya will never be over for me. I think Pragya and Amruta can co-exist.

How is it to associate with Arijit for this project?

Working with Arijit Taneja is the best thing for me in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The support that he gives me as a friend on the set is amazing. I have talked about it many times. But to collaborate with him as an actor has been such a pleasure.

How has the fan reaction been to your return?

The fans have been so kind, welcoming and loving. The difference between Pragya and Amruta, which I keep reiterating, is well-understood by my fans without me having to say it.

What exactly prompted you to take this role?

The offer prompted me, and of course Mukta Ma’am. When she called me to talk about the show, it seemed as though I was collaborating with a like-minded person. That was exciting.

How is it to associate with Mukta as a producer?

It is lovely to work with Mukta Dhond as a Producer. She is accessible and approachable. She has a fresh perspective and it is lovely to work with her.

Is there a kind of role that you wait to play?

I would like to play a lot of roles. I can’t define one thing. As of now, I want to get Amruta right. Hopefully, I am doing it the way it is expected to be played.

Kumkum Bhagya has taken its next leap. What’s the thought in your mind when you see Kumkum Bhagya doing well?

Yes, Kumkum Bhagya has taken a leap. For me, I just think it is a new show, which shares the name of a show I used to work in. All in the cast are new, except for the fact when I see Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar on screen. Otherwise, I don’t feel that it is the same show. I am glad it is doing well.

What do you have to say about generation leaps in which the earlier leads are shown older and slowly the show shifts totally to new leads?

I have been part of such a leap. I made friends for life. However, personally, as an actor, I would prefer to stay away from doing it again.

What are the kinds of roles you will want to look at in OTT?

The question presumes that I have a lot of offers. I don’t. If I like any script and am offered a role, I don’t mind. I will be part of a project that excites me.