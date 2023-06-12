ADVERTISEMENT
An insight into Sriti Jha’s ‘love letter’, watch

Sriti Jha and Pakhi are here to set the dance floor on fire! This pro dancing duo recently teamed up to showcase their adorable pro dance moves to the peppy beats of "Luv Letter" by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Bros.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 04:55:47
Get ready to groove because Sriti Jha and Pakhi are here to set the dance floor on fire! This pro dancing duo recently teamed up to showcase their adorable pro dance moves to the peppy beats of “Luv Letter” by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Bros. As the music started, Sriti and Pakhi effortlessly unleashed a whirlwind of style and amusement, leaving the audience awestruck. With their infectious energy and sizzling chemistry, they transformed the dance floor into their very own playground.

Sriti Jha-Pakhi’s collaboration video to Luv Letter

Every step they took was a perfect blend of grace and swag, making it impossible to resist tapping your feet along. Sriti and Pakhi’s synergy was nothing short of magical as they flawlessly synchronized their moves, bringing a whole new level of charm to the performance.

It was a sight to behold as they effortlessly glided and moved to the beats, leaving behind a trail of smiles and a sense of pure delight. Whether it was the smooth transitions or the impressive footwork, these two starlets had everyone cheering for more. Sriti Jha and Pakhi truly proved that they are not phenomenal dancers, capturing hearts with their stylish dance moves.

Sharing the video, Sriti Jha wrote, “Love letter with Pakhi”

Here take a look at the video-

Reactions

Kanika Mann wrote, “Verified
I have this same skirt ❤️
But doesn’t look this cute on me”

Another fan wrote, “Soooo cuteeeee …. But you wearing her skirt or she is wearing your skirt ??”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

