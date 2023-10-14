Television | Celebrities

Love is a beautiful journey, and when a couple celebrates a decade of togetherness, it’s truly a cause for joy and merriment. The charming actress Anita Hassanandani and her loving husband Rohit Reddy recently marked their 10th wedding anniversary with a grand celebration that left everyone in awe.

The couple, known for their affectionate bond and dynamic personalities, invited close friends and family to commemorate this significant milestone. One of the highlights of the evening was the delightful cake-cutting ceremony. Anita and Rohit, a couple who clearly knows how to enjoy life to the fullest, were seen cutting a magnificent three-tier personalized cake.

Anita, the glamorous star, looked stunning in a black dress paired with elegant beige heels. Her choice of attire was both classy and stylish, a perfect reflection of her impeccable fashion sense. On the other hand, Rohit, her dashing partner, donned a black t-shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans. His attire was completed with a stylish black cap. Together, they made for a fashionable couple.

What made the evening even more special was the laughter and joy shared by the couple. They were seen thoroughly enjoying the moment, lost in each other’s company. As fans and well-wishers showered the couple with love and blessings on this special occasion, it’s clear that Anita and Rohit are adored not just for their professional achievements but for the love and joy they bring into each other’s lives.