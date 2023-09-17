Television | Celebrities

Anita Hassanandani is currently enjoying her vacations with her husband, Rohit Reddy, and son Aaravv. And now the actress shared a glimpse of herself kissing her husband in a bold way

Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani is a travel lover. Currently, the actress is enjoying her vacations with her loving husband, Rohit Reddy, and son Aaravv. Yesterday, the diva shared a glimpse from her fun-filled pool time, and now, the actress goes bold kissing her husband on her Bali vacation.

Anita Hassanandani’s Bold Kiss With Husband Rohit Reddy

Taking to Instagram account, Anita Hassanandani shared a video of herself with her husband in Bali enjoying the mandatory Bali swing. The couple looked adorable together, swinging in the beauty of nature, getting lost in the most; they kissed each other, and their beautiful smile made us sigh, “Wow”. “The mandatory Bali thing sorry Bali swing With my saddu 10 year old husband who loves me enough to get onto the jhullaaaaa I love you,” she wrote in her caption.

On the other hand, Rohit Reddy shared a family photo of kissing his wife. In the image, Anita and Rohit kissed lip-to-lip in the comfort of beautiful nature, their son in between them. The businessman, ”What’s he thinking?.”

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most adored couples in the town. The duo got married on 14 October 2013 in Goa. And they welcomed their first child in 2021.

