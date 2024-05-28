Anushka Sen Vs. Sumbul Touqeer: Who Nails The Retro Satin Saree Look?

Anushka Sen and Sumbul Touqeer are well-known fashion icons. They have the ability to transform a simple look into a show-stopping glam. Recently, both were seen donning satin-style sarees, exuding a nostalgic aura. Let’s compare and see who carried it off better.

Anushka Sen And Sumbul Touqeer’s Retro Satin Saree Appearance-

Anushka Sen In Black Satin Saree

The charming Anushka embraced ethnicity in a beautiful black saree with a white bandhani and a dropped end piece, creating an appealing appearance. She wears a classic saree with a flowery embroidered top with spaghetti straps. She exudes desi charm with her silver jhumka, kada, and ring. Her hair, fashioned wavy and open in the middle, looked stunning. The winged dramatic eyeliner and full glossy lips make her resemble a typical Indian girl, and we adore her vintage style.

Sumbul Touqeer In White Satin Saree

Sumbul wore a white saree and a yellow contrast blouse with a sleeveless pattern. The dot print differs from Anushka’s yet is stunning. The modest border is the focal point of her appearance. Regarding her accessories, the actress chose pearl earrings, a wristwatch, and a bracelet to give her a refined look. Her wavy, loose hair exudes nostalgic vibes. Her style is complemented by her amazing makeup with shimmery eyes and red creamy lips. She finishes her outfit with a black bindi. She looked beautiful in her simple way.

Anushka Sen and Sumbul Touqeer bring unique styles to the retro satin saree, each nailing the look. Whether you prefer Anushka’s classic glamour or Sumbul’s bold and playful twist, actresses showcase the versatile and stunning a retro satin saree can be.