Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil have been collectively winning hearts with their spectacular work and chemistry in the show Aparajita. The show has been running as of the most loved tv shows in the country and the audience given its intimidating screenplay and storyline. What’s more, Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil amazing chemistry has also won hearts over the time. The duo however, doesn’t just vouch to entertain the audience on the screen but also off the screen.

Owing to that, their latest reel from the sets of Aparajita has gone viral on the internet, and we are having a real good laughter since we watched it on their Instagram.

In the video, we can see Shweta Tiwari who plays as Aparajita in the show coming in, looking stunning in her yellow and pink striped saree. She teamed it with matching blouse. The actress completed the look with her long hair, gorgeous, beautiful eyes and nude lips. She rounded it off with a pair of drop earrings.

Shweta can be seen handing a help to Manav to get his blazer on. The actor looked dapper in his blue shirt topped with beige blazer and denim jeans.

The fun part begins after Shweta Tiwari says ‘mar jaungi’, and Manav Gohil complains that how she is being insensitive doesn’t understand what this statement means to him, he says ‘ek toh marti bhi nahi hai’ and then escapes leaving Shweta in absolute shock.

Did you have a good laugh watching the above video? Let us know in the comments below and for more such fun updates stay tuned.