Arjit Taneja Falls In Love With Sriti Jha’s Cuteness, Poses With Aditi Sharma

Arjit Taneja is a heartthrob of Indian television actress. The actor is currently ruling with his performance at Virat in Zee TV’s ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The interesting part is that in this show, he is paired with his best friend Sriti Jha, who was also his co-star in Kumkum Bhagya, where they played the Bhabhi-devar duo. However, fans love their chemistry on and off screen, which often sparks rumors of them dating in real life. And Arjit’s reaction to Sriti Jha’s new photo is another hint.

Sriti shared an adorable photo of herself wearing a simple purple saree teamed with a yellow blouse. With her appearance, this look seems to be her character, Amruta, in the show. Her glowing face with a black bindi and her charismatic smile made her fellow co-star Arjit react. Well, Arjit’s reaction is proof that he really loves Sriti. Sriti left Arjit spellbound, and he dropped hearts emojis in the comments, expressing his feelings. However, there is no confirmation of their relationship. But we love their chemistry and bond in real life.

On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Aditi Sharma shared a photo with Arjit in which the duo is twin in a black outfit. The visuals suggest that they met for a night party, and this photo proves their fun time together. The actress shared these photos with the caption, “After ages.” And Arjit replied, “Yeh toh before after hogaya!”