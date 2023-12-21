Arjit Taneja’s Not-so-traditional Kurta Pajama Can Be Your Pick This Wedding Season

The wedding season is in full swing. And every other day, we witness people tying the knot. And in the wedding season, fashion becomes the most important thing. At the same time, if you are confused about how to look trendy yet traditional. Then Arjit Taneja‘s new not-so-traditional glam can be your ultimate choice. Let’s take a look below.

Arjit Taneja’s Not-so-traditional Look

Treating his fans with his charming look, the Kumkum Bhagya shares some stunning photos. In the images, he can be seen wearing a sheer white kurta embellished with threadwork and shiny sequins. Arjit paired the short kurta with stylish white pants, creating a trendy traditional look.

Arjit Taneja elevates her not-so-traditional look with the expensive chic wristwatch. At the same time, the greyish velvet boots complement his appearance. The perfect spikes hairstyle with the structured mustache and beard looks charming.

Arjit Taneja showcases his charm in the striking mirror selfies with stunning poses. With his traditional charm, the actor is making fans fall for him.

Arjit Taneja enjoys more than 1 million fans on his Instagram handle. His regular dump keeps his fans engaged with him. At the same time, the actor has impressed fans with his top-notch acting skills onscreen.

