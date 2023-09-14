Television | Celebrities

Priyanshi Yadav the female lead of Star Plus' Pandya Store, talks about how she is well-versed in speaking and reading Hindi. On Hindi Diwas, Priyanshi stresses the need of all to learn and practise Hindi.

Young actress Priyanshi Yadav who plays the lead in Star Plus’ Pandya Store believes that we celebrate Hindi Diwas to celebrate the linguistic diversity that our country India has. Today, 14 September, being the Hindi Diwas, Priyanshi talks about the importance of the language and how it can be nurtured going ahead.

Says Priyanshi, “The focus should be on the Hindi language’s importance and significance. The day holds great significance in promoting the Hindi language nationwide and conveying its importance and usage.”

Talking about her being well-versed in speaking and reading Hindi, Priyanshi explains, “Since childhood, Hindi literature has been part of my life. I enjoy reading Hindi as much as I read English. I remember during childhood, my parents used to ask me to read Hindi newspapers too. I’m thankful that I’m fluent in the language as it’s a prominent demand of my profession too.”

She adds saying, “I enjoy reading religious books like Mahabharat, Ramayana, and Geeta mostly in Hindi language.”

Priyanshi appreciates the way Hindi is being promoted as a language. “Hindi is popular in India. The Government here is doing great to promote Hindi. But I guess in the South, the language needs more popularity.”

Priyanshi states that her profession as an actor gives her ample scope to promote Hindi as a language. “I guess as an actor, we are promoting Hindi with our show. I feel that Hindi as a language helps us to stay connected and the most beautiful thing about India is that we still live together like a family. I feel we need to speak more Hindi as that will help the diversity of our country to stay one and bond with each other.”

