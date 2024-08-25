Television | Celebrities

Television divas Ashi Singh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Anushka Sen posted pictures of themself showcasing their quirky side in mirror selfies. Take a look at the photos below!

Mirror selfies have become popular, and they will not go off-trend. Whether in the washroom or at the gym, the mirror selfie game is in full swing. Today, our lovely television divas Ashi Singh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Anushka Sen, Indian actresses, are enjoying the mirror selfie moment, showing off their quirky sides.

Ashi Singh, Ashnoor Kaur, And Anushka Sen’s Mirror Selfies Pictures-

Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh shared a photo of herself looking stunning in a white printed round neckline, a sleeveless crop top, and blue shorts. She complements her look with a ponytail and simple base makeup with a matte lip. The diva took a mirror selfie while hiding her half-face with her phone and opted for a candid look.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story, looking stylish in a casual look. She opted for vibrant blue broad straps, a U-neckline, and a plain top paired with white pants, perfect for your go-to style. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle and opted for a no-makeup look. The actress took a candid photo in the makeup room, showcasing her quirky side with a smile. She captioned her post, “Work day Shehnanigans.”

Anushka Sen

The Dil Dosti Dilemma actress Anushka Sen looks dapper in a black hood, full sleeves, and front printed pockets featuring a hoodie. She pairs her casual look with light blue jeans. She styles her hair in a tight, high ponytail hairstyle, minimal makeup with glossy lips, and accessories her look with gold earrings and specs. In the photo, the actress is taking a selfie in the mirror while holding a phone.

Mirror selfies allow Ashi Singh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Anushka Sen to showcase their quirky side to their fans in a fun and relatable way.