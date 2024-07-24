Ashlesha Savant Misses Working With Kumkum Bhagya Actors Sriti Jha & Shabir Ahluwalia, See Throwback Picture

Do you remember Pragya and Abhi? Of course, you do if you are a daily soap Kumkum Bhagya fan. Sriti Jha as Pragya and Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhi won our hearts, and their story has continued for a long time. The duo might not appear on-screen now, but fans still love them. Among several fans, one is co-star Ashlesha Savant, who portrayed the role of Meera. The actress is missing her Kumkum Bhagya co-stars Sriti and Shabir, and she dropped a throwback photo, remembering the good old days.

Ashlesha Savant, on her Instagram story, shared a throwback photo posing with the lead cast of Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha, and Shabir Ahluwalia. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the text, “When I was in their Bhagya @shabirahluwalia @itisriti How much I love em.” In the photo, Shabir looks cool in a black t-shirt, Sriti rocks a light ensemble, and Ashlesha twines with Shabir. At the same time, their happy faces show their bond behind the scenes. Sharing this on her Instagram story, Sriti dropped a heart popping out gif expressing her feelings.

Currently, Sriti Jha appears in the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye alongside Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja, portraying Amruta and Virat, respectively. On the other hand, Shabir Ahluwalia is currently appearing in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan alongside Neeharika Roy, portraying Mohan and Radha, respectively.