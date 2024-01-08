Audience reviews motivate me to do my best: Reva Kaurase

Actress Reva Kaurase who plays the role of Rimjhim in Zee TV’s Shiv Shakti Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya, is happy that the show and her current role are being garnered with a good response from fans.

Says Reva, “I’m thrilled with the positive response from viewers for my current role in the show. It’s truly humbling. The audience’s reviews motivate me to do my best. I believe that the audience’s engagement is a testament to the collaborative effort of the entire team, and I’m thrilled to be part of a project that resonates so well with our viewers.”

Ask her whether she matches with some traits of her onscreen persona, and Reva replies, “I definitely share some traits with my character, which makes the role more authentic for me. However, when I leave the set, I try to unwind and switch off from the character to maintain a healthy work-life balance. It’s essential to have that separation, allowing me to bring a fresh perspective to both my on-screen and off-screen life.”

For Reva, her make-up place is serene and she has some special words to describe it. “My makeup den is like a personal haven where the magical transformation happens. I usually spend around 1 to 1.5 hours getting into the look, and it’s a collaborative process with our talented makeup artists. It’s a space filled with laughter, creativity, and sometimes, even a few quick rehearsals.”

Reva shares a very cute bond with Nimisha Vakaria, “I share a wonderful bond with Nimisha ma’am, who plays my onscreen mother, Manorama ji. Our relationship extends beyond the scripted scenes – she’s more like a dear friend. We often find moments to laugh and have fun between shots. Moreover, I’ve been fortunate to learn a great deal about the craft from her. Nimisha ma’am has been a mentor, providing valuable insights and guidance that have enriched my journey as an actress. It’s truly special to have such a supportive and inspiring co-star.”

Way to go, Reva!!