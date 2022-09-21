Nakuul Mehta is one of the most admired and loved actors in the Hindi TV industry. The actor has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and given the kind of love and appreciation that he’s received in all these years from people of the entertainment space, we genuinely feel for a fact that he deserves it all. From doing good and interesting TV shows to ensuring that he gets a lot of love and appreciation from people for his off-screen charm and persona, we genuinely feel that he’s come a long way indeed.

Each and every time he shares a cute and adorable photo of himself on social media, netizens truly melt in awe and can’t get enough of his cuteness. Well, this time, we get to see the ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ actor melting hearts with his cute avatar. He is seen wearing a stylish black printed outfit and we love the swag with which he’s posing with a rose. Take a look below –

