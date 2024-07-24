Being with Nature is a simple but powerful way to take care of ourselves: Hemangi Kavi of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye fame

In this fast-paced world, the need for Self-Care is predominant. We need to prioritize work, personal life and give ample time to care for ourselves too. Today, 24 July marks the end of Self-Care Month which exactly started a month before. Hemangi Kavi who is enthralling one and all with her prolific acting prowess in the role of Bhavani in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, the Mukta Dhond show, produced by Malhar Content Creators, takes time out to talk to us about the self-care measures that she adapts.

Hemangi says, “As someone who is deeply involved in the fast-paced entertainment world, I have learned how important it is to spend time outside for my well-being. Nature grounds us and reminds us to slow down and appreciate the beauty around us. Whether it’s a leisurely walk in a peaceful park or a quiet moment on a beach, these experiences aren’t just relaxing—they’re healing.”

On her experiences putting her in good stead, Hemangi states, “They help me recharge, find clarity, and reconnect with myself. In today’s digital world, where we’re always surrounded by screens and information, going outside helps me disconnect from it and be fully present. It’s when I feel most inspired, whether for my work or personal life. It’s a simple but powerful way to take care of ourselves.”

Tell us about your self-care techniques. And be aware to take time out of your busy schedule and take care of yourself!!