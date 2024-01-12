BFF Goals: Vinny Arora Shares Adorable Pictures With Ridhi Dogra And Husband Dheeraj Dhoopar

There are several unbreakable friendships in the entertainment world, from Ravi Dubey-Nia Sharma to Drashti Dhami-Sanaya Irani to Surbhi Jyoti-Shrenu Parikh. Though the celebs don’t meet their friends often, their friendships don’t change, and such is Vinny Arora, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Ridhi Dogra’s friendship. And the latest pictures from the small get-together are going viral on the internet.

Vinny Arora And Dheeraj Dhoopar BFF Goals With Ridhi Dogra

On Thursday morning, Vinny Arora took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos from their meeting last night. In the shared images, Vinny Arora can be seen candidly posing with her husband, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Ridhi Dogra. The Jawan actress hugged Vinny and Dheeraj with a bright smile on her face. The trio were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Their happy face shows that this meeting was special and filled with fun and love.

The three reunited for dinner together last night. In the other glimpse, the trio posed goofing. Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen giving a big hug to Vinny and Ridhi. Sharing these pictures, Vinny Arora, in her caption, wrote, “Through thick and thin (with an infinity symbol).” Reacting to these pictures, Ridhi Dogra, in the comments, wrote, “Love you (with emotional emojis).” Indeed, such friendships are precious.

Did you like Ridhi Dogra’s special meeting with Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar?