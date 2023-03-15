Maera Misshra, the young diva, who is essaying the role of Malishka Singh Bedi in Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, has been successful in winning audiences’ love with her acting chops. Maera feels blessed to be a part of Bhagya Lakshmi, she said, “Bhagya Lakshmi is best for me as it is one of the biggest shows of my life. The daily is also close to my heart.”

She further added, “Malishka is one of the best-looking characters. Her styling is very different. I have not seen any character carrying out such unique and bold looks. I want to thank Tripti for that. She is doing a wonderful job.”

Maera, who is an antagonist in the show, talks about the challenges of playing a negative role, she quipped, “To portray any character is difficult as it is out of your comfort zone. Having said, essaying a negative role is very tough. This is because audiences consider whatever is happening in a show is for real. However, I feel people need to understand that we are just acting in the show.”

When asked about being affected by the trolls, she mentioned, “I feel really bad and get hurt by the comments of the trolls. At one point in time, when I uploaded a photo with Rohit (Suchanti), I switched off the comment section. Now, I have stopped reading comments as I am used to them. Also because the negative comments affect me.”

