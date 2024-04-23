Bhagya Laxmi Actress Aishwarya Khare Snapped By Strangers, Shares Vacation Photos

Aishwarya Khare the talented actress who plays the lead role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, has gotten a much-needed break from the hectic shoot schedule. Usually, the engrossing TV shoot, especially for the leads and main characters, does not give enough time for personal enjoyment, which can involve a travel plan. However, actors do work overtime, to create banks, and try to squeeze in a vacation trip in between the shoot schedule. Seems like Aishwarya Khare is enjoying one such adventurous travel tour, to Victoria, Seychelles.

Well, we can say that Aishwarya is loving every bit of time she spends on her vacation. She posts an extraordinary set of pictures, taken during her tour out of the country. She is all smiles, which gives us a guarantee that there is happiness for the actress.

Aishwarya makes sure to engage her fans in her jolly trip and even provides them with a fun fact.

She writes on her social media,

Vacation Dump! 👻❤️

.

Fun Fact:

i asked too many random strangers to click my pictures and they were kind enough to do so

So All my pictures that you see are clicked by people from all around the world who I don’t even know. WOW🤩

And her post does not end here!! She provides her fans with an amazing collection of pictures taken during her trip. As mentioned by her, she asked random strangers to click her and the result is in front of you all!!

From the moment she lands at her destination, to her enjoyment spree at varied places, her pictures only give us motivational goals to pack our bags and set off on one such trip!! Most of the pictures show Aishwarya being the perfect water baby, enjoying her time at the calm and serene beaches. The beauty of the place has been captured well.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Has Aishwarya given you the best motivation to set off on a trip? Take cues from your favourite star!!