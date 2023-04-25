Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer introduces her 'true love', Rubina Dilaik loves her 'wildlife' adventure

Check out what's happening with Sumbul Touqeer and Rubina Dilaik

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rubina Dilaik are two of the most admired and loved personalities that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been doing good quality work in the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, we are truly in awe of their amazing work for real. While Sumbul Touqeer Khan has earlier been a part of TV shows like Imlie and Bigg Boss 16, Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, has done good TV shows and daily soaps like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi and many others and well, we love it. Both Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rubina Dilaik are stunners when it comes to performing arts and well, we are absolutely in awe of them in the true sense of the term.

Check out how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rubina Dilaik are winning hearts:

So, in terms of social media content ladies and gentlemen, what’s the latest that we currently get to see from their end folks? Well, right now, Sumbul Touqeer is seen killing it like a pro in a gorgeous avatar as she introduces her true love to the world. It is none other than ‘pani puri’ and we love it. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik is seen showing her love for wildlife adventure and well, we are truly in awe for real and in the true sense of the term. Well, wonderful and amazing, ain’t it? See below folks –

