Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most popular and appreciated personalities in the country right now. Before getting her tremendous share of fame and popularity with Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was seen doing a good job in the popular TV show titled ‘Imlie’. The show has been there since 2020 and it aired on Star Plus. While Imlie did give her fan following and popularity to a great extent, things changed drastically for her for the first time when she was in Bigg Boss 16. Almost every episode, whenever there was a need for votes, her fans loyally supported her in the best ways possible.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has off-late become extremely active on social media platforms. Well, that’s why, come what may, whenever she shares new and engaging content on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, internet loves it in the best way possible. Well, to tell you all about her latest impactful video content, we see spectacular stuff. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant is seen giving her fans a sneak-peek into her luxury lifestyle. From her vanity van diaries to how she gets ready and decked up before shoot of her episodes for her current reality show, we witness it all. See below folks –

