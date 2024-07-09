Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Unwell With Typhoid; Tells Fans ‘Don’t Worry’

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon the Sony TV show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma as the leads. As Kavya and Adhiraj, the two actors enjoy great popularity and exhibit intense chemistry on screen. Recently, the show celebrated 200 episodes completion and we had the lead actors put out a cute video which was their first mock shoot video in their characters. We had written about this ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ video that excited the fans. Now, there is some sad news coming for the fans of the show. Sumbul Touqeer is unwell and is not shooting presently. She is down with Typhoid and she announced this on social media by putting a picture of hers as she takes her forced rest.

Yes, Sumbul wrote in the post and picture of her being ill with Typhoid. Her fans have been worried and tense after reading this post. The actress has been getting speedy recovery messages from all over. She also wrote in her post that she is fine now and that they need not worry.

You can check the post and picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all upset with this health setback for Sumbul? Send her your wishes and she will be in the pink of her health soon!!