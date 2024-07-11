Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Actors Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Movie Scene Of Friendship Moment, Watch!

The camaraderie between co-stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma from the popular show “Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon” wins hearts on and off the screen. The duo has shared an endearing video highlighting their strong friendship bond, giving fans a glimpse into their fun and supportive relationship on set. Check out the beautiful video below!

Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma’s Friendship Moments Together-

Taking to his Instagram post, Mishkat Varma shared a picture of himself as she looks dapper in a white plain stand collar, rolled-up sleeves shirt tucked in the dark navy blue pants. He styles his look with a side-partition combed hairstyle and trimmed beard.

View Instagram Post 1: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Actors Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Movie Scene Of Friendship Moment, Watch!

Conversely, Sumbul Touqeer looks stunning in a light blue denim western fit. The outfit features buttons featuring half-sleeves and a midriff belt-tied flared fit. She styles her look with side-partition wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with brown lips. To complement her look, she wears a gold bracelet, a ring, and a wristwatch. In the photo, Sumbul and Mishkat pose close together with a smiley face for the camera.

In the next video, Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma showcase a stunning bond between them with a friendship signature style just like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Kajol, but with their touch on the set with whistle tune of the movie.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.