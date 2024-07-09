Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Reacts To Ashita Dhawan’s Comment On Her

Sumbul Touqeer is a young talent in the television world. With her acting skills, she won hearts and became a household name. The young actress rose to fame with her first role as a lead in the show Imlie, portraying the character of Imlie. At that time, she was 16 years old. Later, she appeared in Bigg Boss 16, being the youngest contestant. She appears on Sony TV on the daily soap Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Since 2020, she has risen like a star with every stint. Her performance not only made her popular but also received several accolades and praises from fellow actors. The newest on the list is actress Ashita Dhawan, who has worked on shows like Sapna Bulbul Ka. Bidaai, Ladies Special and Nazar. Sumbul reacted to appreciation received from the veteran actress.

Sumbul Touqeer Reacts On Receiving Appreciation From Ashita Dhawan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul re-shared the story shared by Ashita Dhawan. The veteran actress did a fun question and answer session where one of her fans asked, “Your favorite young TV actor & actress (20-30) in current times? No offence to others. But the future of tv..”

Ashita Dhawan shared her choices about actresses and said, “In the age mentioned by you, I really like @sumbul_touqeer & Greem_sameer8. Iv worked with both of them and they are extremely talented & thorough professionals Extremely humble, grounded & caring as well.”

Further, Ashita talked about her favorite actor and said, “I don’t know his age, but I really enjoy the style, swag & performance of @kanwardhillon_. Iv worked with him in BCL as we were in the same team, but that’s another story to tell @kanwardhillon_simply joking.”

Reacting to Ashita’s comment on her, Sumbul in her story she replied, “This is so sweet thank you ashita di.”