Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most admired and talented young beauties in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the entertainment space for quite many years and well, that’s why, whatever she does and has to bring to the table, we are in awe of everything always. Earlier, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has done a relatively good job in Imlie show that earlier aired on Star Plus. The show made her an immensely popular personality amidst the Hindi TV audience. However, it was only after her appearance and long stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 did things change drastically for her at a professional level. Today, she’s loved and rated highly immensely and we love it.

Know more about Sumbul Touqeer Khan and how she’s melting everyone’s hearts:

Whenever Sumbul Touqeer Khan drops stunning and scintillating photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, netizens simply melt in awe and can’t keep calm. They always look forward to showering her with tremendous amount of love and affection and well, we truly love it. Earlier, in her social media post, she gave us a glimpse of what her makeup and vanity van diaries looks like. Today, we see her dazzling like a queen like never before in a gorgeous orange top and well, seeing her swag and charm, we are totally in awe. Well, do you want to check it out and admire her? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you all had to admire Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her swag in that avatar, how much will you rate her for this look? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com