Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two individuals who always manage to share a great bond with their fans and admirers. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and well, you will simply love it for real. Check it out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
06 Jun,2023 15:44:21
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most stylish and admired actresses and performing artistes that we both have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan share a great equation with their fans and admirers and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, both of the always engage in fun and engaging activities on social media for all the right reasons. While Rubina Dilaik has over the years been a part of many successful TV shows, digital collaborations and reality show projects, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand has been gaining a lot of love and positivity among the masses ever since her Star Plus show titled Imlie. Not just that, even after her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 16, she started getting a lot of fandom and popularity for all the good reasons.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan share new and captivating photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handle to woo and charm their fans, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the genuine sense of the term. So, what’s the latest that’s happening at their end ladies and gentlemen? While Rubina Dilaik is seen giving us all a special sneak-peek into her bag and what all is inside it, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen giving us all a special visual delight by showing us how to flaunt your beautiful house with some special home decors. Well, want to check it out and fall in love ladies and gentlemen? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and supremely entertaining, right folks? Brilliant and sensational for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

